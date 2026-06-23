The Real AIDS Epidemic
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News Roundup: PrEP, PrEP & more PrEP
We start out with yet another example of the blatant racism of current “HIV” prevention efforts.
Jun 23
•
Rebecca Culshaw Smith
8
5
Science and "Loyalty Tests"
Can we please abandon ALL of them?
Jun 12
•
Neenyah Ostrom
13
1
1
Interview with Dr. Sam Bailey
“Fake Epidemics, Tests, and Drugs”
Jun 7
•
Rebecca Culshaw Smith
11
2
2
This is shocking—or is it?
A man died of AIDS despite his “HIV” being under control
Jun 1
•
Rebecca Culshaw Smith
18
7
4
May 2026
Has Dr. AI Refused to Treat You Yet?
Will AI become the new gatekeeper used by insurance companies to deny expensive treatments and procedures?
May 22
•
Neenyah Ostrom
10
2
2
“PrEP Belly” is apparently now a thing
“Good Truvada” isn’t so good
May 21
•
Rebecca Culshaw Smith
9
2
1
The long acting injectables are for EVERYONE!
The push to prescribe lenacapavir in large populations
May 11
•
Rebecca Culshaw Smith
12
2
1
BREAKING NEWS FROM 1993: Study Shows Foscarnet Suppresses HHV-6
Thirty-three years ago, researchers learned that not only was Human Herpesvirus 6 (HHV-6) causing serious disease among bone marrow transplant patients…
May 8
•
Neenyah Ostrom
12
3
April 2026
Perplexity AI on HIV Advertisements
Check out the following op Ed written by Perplexity AI about anti “HIV” drug ads.
Apr 26
•
Rebecca Culshaw Smith
17
3
3
FDA Approves Yet Another “HIV” Drug
It’s unclear who this is intended for
Apr 24
•
Rebecca Culshaw Smith
10
10
1
San Francisco Man Reports “Bad and Scary” Electric Shock in HIV Study
And PS, everybody: A “therapeutic vaccine” is not a preventive vaccine
Apr 17
•
Neenyah Ostrom
11
2
1
Gilead Aborts “HIV” Drug Trial Due to FDA Safety Concerns
Two drug trials sponsored by Gilead Sciences were abandoned recently after the FDA raised concerns about the safety of the drugs under trial.
Apr 10
•
Rebecca Culshaw Smith
7
2
3
© 2026 Rebecca Culshaw Smith
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