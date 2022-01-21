Welcome to The Real AIDS Epidemic, where we are committed to telling the truth about “HIV” and AIDS, as well as about the toxic drugs being given to perfectly healthy “HIV” negative people as PrEP, to attempt to hide from the public the fact that an “HIV” vaccine—promised to us by 1986—will never eventuate.

Furthermore, none of the catastrophic policies of the COVID fiasco could have been enacted had not the precedent been set with AIDS. From a flawed test that isn’t testing for a virus, to the misuse of PCR technology, to the behavior control and shaming of victims, to the abandonment of placebo controls in clinical trials, the HIV AIDS story truly was the clinical trial for the COVID disaster. You’ll learn about it all here, with the occasional foray into gender critical ideology and music.

I’m thrilled to have Neenyah Ostrom as my co-writer. Her expertise in Chronic Fatigue Syndrome and immune illnesses spans decades & I encourage you to support her work as well.

My books (Science Sold Out is not linked because it is out of print):

The Real AIDS Epidemic: How the Tragic HIV Mistake Threatens Us All

The Truvada and PrEP Disaster

Almost Canceled

Rebecca Culshaw Smith