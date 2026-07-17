Having been informed that I appear on 22 pages of Seth Kalichman's new book, Denying AIDS, I look forward to reading my copy when it arrives in the next day or so. Rather than urging you not to buy a copy (as was done to my book), I urge you to buy a copy and write a thoughtful review, which I will be happy to publish. I think a major public discussion of Seth Kalichman's tactics, ethics, and professionalism as an editor of AIDS and Behavior, and an NIH-supported academic psychologist responsible for teaching future generations of psychologists at U Conn may be just what AIDS desperately needs.