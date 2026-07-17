The Real AIDS Epidemic

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Karim Ghantous's avatar
Karim Ghantous
1d

I will make a prediction: Kalichman's book will feature several informal logical fallacies. Starting with the title, because I don't know a single person who denies AIDS. I think we can file this as a strawman fallacy.

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Arthemis's avatar
Arthemis
1d

Kalichman's book is ok or not?

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