The Real AIDS Epidemic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Clark Baker's avatar
Clark Baker
11h

Happy 250th Birthday, Rebecca! What you describe in that first chapter — where he reproduces your failed-predictions list, relabels your analysis "Denialist Myth," and then either answers with a vague non-statement or quietly rewrites your point before debunking the rewrite — is the whole method in one specimen. He doesn't refute the argument. He relocates it under a heading that has already decided it's pathology, and answers the version he edited.

I just posted a piece on exactly this ("The Costume of Science"). The short version: what Kalichman does isn't diagnosis, it's profiling. A real diagnosis rules out the ordinary explanation before it commits — here, the ordinary explanation being that the person looked at the evidence and found it wanting. He skips that step every time. Your chapter-one experience is that skip, documented against a named person who can testify to what her own words actually said.

Grateful you reposted this ahead of the 2026 edition. The book is about to be handed to a post-COVID audience, and the method deserves to be understood before it is. https://rkoch.substack.com/p/the-costume-of-science

Reply
Share
gregory wales's avatar
gregory wales
12h

As long as voices like these are suppressed, There will be adequate CONCENSUS and therefore science the sheeple can follow.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Rebecca Culshaw Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture