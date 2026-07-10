The forthcoming publication on July 14 of Seth Kalichman's book, Denying AIDS, brings back memories of the wild days leading up to the publication of my book The Real AIDS Epidemic. In order of publication date—lest we forget:

Some people really don’t want you to read “The Real AIDS Epidemic”—March 14, 2023

My book does not deny the AIDS epidemic.—March 20, 2023

How to Kill a Book About AIDS—May 15, 2023

TAG attacks RFK Jr and Skyhorse Publishing—July 11, 2023

It will be interesting to see whom Kalichman attacks in this new edition of his book, originally published in 2009. A glance at its Amazon page hints that RFK Jr will be a target. Next week should be interesting.