“Denying AIDS” by Seth Kalichman to be released next week
Whom will he “diagnose” this time?
The forthcoming publication on July 14 of Seth Kalichman's book, Denying AIDS, brings back memories of the wild days leading up to the publication of my book The Real AIDS Epidemic. In order of publication date—lest we forget:
Some people really don’t want you to read “The Real AIDS Epidemic”—March 14, 2023
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My book does not deny the AIDS epidemic.—March 20, 2023
How to Kill a Book About AIDS—May 15, 2023
TAG attacks RFK Jr and Skyhorse Publishing—July 11, 2023
It will be interesting to see whom Kalichman attacks in this new edition of his book, originally published in 2009. A glance at its Amazon page hints that RFK Jr will be a target. Next week should be interesting.
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Thx for keeping us informed.
Thebody.com I believe blocked me on social media because I spoke out about women contracting HIV from their partners who were secretly having sex with men. Mark S. King wrote an article on his website about a woman who spoke out as well about contracting HIV from her partner who was secretly having sex with men. The woman's ex-husband left a comment below the article where he shared damaging and confidential information about her. The comment is still there. I think the HIV community are the ones in fact in denial. In the Canadian context I have been silenced and my research project shut down after the scientists saw the preliminary results from women I interviewed about how they contracted HIV and how the same women did not transmit HIV. The HIV community will go to any lengths to protect gay men at the expense of women.