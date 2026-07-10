The Real AIDS Epidemic

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Andrew's avatar
Andrew
1d

Thx for keeping us informed.

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Samantha's avatar
Samantha
1dEdited

Thebody.com I believe blocked me on social media because I spoke out about women contracting HIV from their partners who were secretly having sex with men. Mark S. King wrote an article on his website about a woman who spoke out as well about contracting HIV from her partner who was secretly having sex with men. The woman's ex-husband left a comment below the article where he shared damaging and confidential information about her. The comment is still there. I think the HIV community are the ones in fact in denial. In the Canadian context I have been silenced and my research project shut down after the scientists saw the preliminary results from women I interviewed about how they contracted HIV and how the same women did not transmit HIV. The HIV community will go to any lengths to protect gay men at the expense of women.

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