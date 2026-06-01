The Real AIDS Epidemic

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David Lamson's avatar
David Lamson
Jun 2

I'm hoping that someday enough will realize the entire medical profession is one big lie that they will walk away from it all and live in health instead.

I think the annual killings of Americans by the medical establishment now numbers half a million per year. And, we expend some godly amount of money for that privilege.

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Maxstirner's avatar
Maxstirner
Jun 20

Looking at this timeline, I wonder how many of the wondrous c19 miracle jabs were introduced to the iatrogenic cocktail of love here...

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