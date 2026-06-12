The Real AIDS Epidemic

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Clark Baker
Jun 14

Dr. Finucane's op-ed defends a peer-review system that was captured before this proposal was drafted. Anthony Fauci ran NIAID's grant apparatus for nearly forty years; what got funded was what survived his office. The Durban Declaration shows what that capture produces. Five thousand signatures, including the National Academy of Sciences, the Royal Society, and EMBO — published in Nature in July 2000 as a settled-science statement. Its operational purpose was to suppress one head of state (Thabo Mbeki) who had read Duesberg and was asking the unwelcome questions. The Declaration was not peer review. It was a loyalty test administered through the journals to terminate a national-policy debate the apparatus was losing on the merits.

The reason the apparatus needs documents like the Durban Declaration is the Asch–Milgram math. Asch's line-judgment experiments produced roughly 75% conformity to a visibly false consensus. Milgram produced 65% obedience to lethal-level shocks from a man in a lab coat. The credentialed peer-review system depends on the 75 for its visible consensus and treats the 25 — the Duesbergs, the Mullis statements about PCR, the dissident pediatricians, the parents at school-board meetings — as the problem to be classified out of existence. That classification is now a federal-counterterrorism tag, not just a journal rejection.

I spent the years 2008–2015 defending people prosecuted under the legal authority the Durban Declaration locked in. The signatures on that page bought the bedside, the courtroom, and the grave. Whatever one thinks of the OMB proposal, an honest defense of peer review has to start by acknowledging the system the proposal is responding to. The op-ed doesn't, because the op-ed is itself an instrument of the system. — CB

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