I attempted recently to publish a one star review of Seth Kalichman’s book Denying AIDS, and Amazon rejected the review. I didn’t even know that was a thing, but here is the review:

Most ethical professional psychologists who teach at major universities know better than to use ad hominem attacks on critics and whistleblowers they disagree with. As someone who is subject to armchair psychologizing 22 times in Professor Kalichman's book, I welcome the examination of the mathematics-based analysis and whistleblowing that can be found in my own books and on my Substack.

I’m not sure what guidelines I’ve violated by attempting to publish this, but maybe someone will enlighten me.