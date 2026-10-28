I attempted recently to publish a one star review of Seth Kalichman’s book Denying AIDS, and Amazon rejected the review. I didn’t even know that was a thing, but here is the review:
Most ethical professional psychologists who teach at major universities know better than to use ad hominem attacks on critics and whistleblowers they disagree with. As someone who is subject to armchair psychologizing 22 times in Professor Kalichman's book, I welcome the examination of the mathematics-based analysis and whistleblowing that can be found in my own books and on my Substack.
I’m not sure what guidelines I’ve violated by attempting to publish this, but maybe someone will enlighten me.
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You can bring it up with Amazon. They're very good with their customer service particularly if you're a regular customer like I am. You obviously are because you sell through them (I think that's where I bought your book).
I've had reviews rejected by some odd quirk of the algorithms that defies logic and requires human intervention ... Which they will provide.
Given that this is a book in which you are referred to there is a possibility your review was interpreted as a critique.
I had this happen over a digital instrument interface that I'd call pure shit if I didn't thing I might commit fecal offense🙀😹
Reviews have to stay within the realm of: did it come as advertised, was it broken or parts missing?
And, though I don't know how the system physically functions, there's a good possibility someone new in their tech department, with a personal agenda, tweaked the algorithms bias to promote the mainstream narrative.
You KNOW how ANGRY the Prep(ee)-Lovers get when something comes to light that might give them pause to think and re-evaluate the situation through an unobstructed lens.
... Almost none of us can, but they don't even try. They certainly become volatile, hostile and accusatory, employing every cheap & adolescent tactic they can think of to force one to acquiesce to their way of seeing things.
I don't know about you but in my experience, the Preppers who wear the title like a gleaming badge pinned to their skin, carry a distinct, imperious attitude of intellectual superiority.
To have an open mind would allow doubt, and where there is doubt in this instance, the idea they bought the Kool-Aid (were conned) becomes a possibility. The ego I have observed in these types, does not allow any combination of words that would imply: "I may have been wrong or mistaken." It requires attack with every weapon that their disposal, on anything that does not perpetuate their delusion.
Not sure if it was Mark Twain who said it but this not verbatim anecdote is very true: "It's easier to con someone than to convince them that they've been conned."
I would try rewording your review and submitting it under a different account. That might narrow down the where in the pipeline you are being censored ... more than likely without personal intention.
If that fails, if you like, we could do a bit of detective work. I could buy the book and submit your review under my name. Imagine the fun you'd have cracking THAT in a public arena.
I don't know what other people spend on amazon, for me it's $8,000 - $15,000 annually and I seldom need to return stuff. Comparatively I don't know how that stacks up against what they would call a regular customer. I think I may be in the category of more than average spending, but who knows. However, when you times the consistency by say 15 years I would expect somewhere in my file an EXCELLENT CUSTOMER rating. It would be interested to know if there's a bias to not piss off what department stores of yesteryear would designate as one of their better customers. XoXo