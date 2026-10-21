AUTHOR’S NOTE: This is Chapter Three from a book published in 1991, What Really Killed Gilda Radner? I’m republishing it as a serial, under a new title, because while the beloved comedienne will live forever in our memories, this 35-year-old book deserves a timelier title. If you’ve just started reading this serial, you can refer to the September 2026 Introduction and the Original 1990 Introduction for further context. I believe this book’s original, contemporaneous interviews and studies provide insight to the long, sad, infuriating history of ME/CFS and will, hopefully, help to provide a blueprint for the future.

Chapter Three

August 1, 1988: The First Cancers

The boy first became ill in June 1979, when he was two years and eleven months old. He exhibited fever, rash, enlarged spleen, liver, and lymph nodes—and a high level of antibodies to the Epstein-Barr virus. He recovered, but five years later had a severe relapse. After pneumonia, double vision, breathing difficulties, and a coll…