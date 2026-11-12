AUTHOR’S NOTE: This is Chapter Six from a book published in 1991, What Really Killed Gilda Radner? I’m republishing it as a serial, under a new title, because while the beloved comedienne will live forever in our memories, this 35-year-old book deserves a timelier title. If you’ve just started reading this serial, you can refer to the September 2026 Introduction and the Original 1990 Introduction for further context. I believe this book’s original, contemporaneous interviews and studies provide insight to the long, sad, infuriating history of ME/CFS and will, hopefully, help to provide a blueprint for the future.

Chapter Six

November 14, 1988: “Just How Common Is It?”

How widespread is CIDS? it is not known; however, a number of researchers have expressed concerns that the epidemic of CIDS is reaching world-wide proportions, and may already dwarf that of AIDS.

“CFS [CIDS] … now appears to be common, prolonged, epidemic and generalized across national boundaries which suggests an immediate…