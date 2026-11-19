AUTHOR’S NOTE: This is Chapter Seven from a book published in 1991, What Really Killed Gilda Radner? I’m republishing it as a serial, under a new title, because while the beloved comedienne will live forever in our memories, this 35-year-old book deserves a timelier title. If you’ve just started reading this serial, you can refer to the September 2026 Introduction and the Original 1990 Introduction for further context. I believe this book’s original, contemporaneous interviews and studies provide insight to the long, sad, infuriating history of ME/CFS and will, hopefully, help to provide a blueprint for the future.

Chapter Seven

November 28, 1988: “It’s Australian for AIDS, Mate”

What process underlies the clinical abnormalities found in CIDS patients? New Zealand researcher Dr. J.C. Murdoch suggests that “An explanation for many of these findings [in CIDS patients] may lie in the syndrome being the result of immune deficiency.”

To test this hypothesis, Murdoch investigated the impairment…