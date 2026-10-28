AUTHOR’S NOTE: This is Chapter Four from a book published in 1991, What Really Killed Gilda Radner? I’m republishing it as a serial, under a new title, because while the beloved comedienne will live forever in our memories, this 35-year-old book deserves a timelier title. If you’ve just started reading this serial, you can refer to the September 2026 Introduction and the Original 1990 Introduction for further context. I believe this book’s original, contemporaneous interviews and studies provide insight to the long, sad, infuriating history of ME/CFS and will, hopefully, help to provide a blueprint for the future.

Chapter Four

October 31, 1988: “I couldn’t make the movie without Hitchcock”

“The only factor that HIV plays in my illness is to remind me that my quality of life sucks,” says Steven Rose in Boston. “I’ve been sick for ten years with what I think is Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, and if I do have AIDS—which I don’t think I do—I want the quality of my life to improve now. I’ve spent …