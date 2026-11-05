AUTHOR’S NOTE: This is Chapter Five from a book published in 1991, What Really Killed Gilda Radner? I’m republishing it as a serial, under a new title, because while the beloved comedienne will live forever in our memories, this 35-year-old book deserves a timelier title. If you’ve just started reading this serial, you can refer to the September 2026 Introduction and the Original 1990 Introduction for further context. I believe this book’s original, contemporaneous interviews and studies provide insight to the long, sad, infuriating history of ME/CFS and will, hopefully, help to provide a blueprint for the future.

Chapter Five

November 14, 1988: “The Rhode Island Conference”

“I think that we are on the verge of an immense change in the way we evaluate chronic viral infections,” said Dr. Paul Cheney at the Rhode Island Governor’s First Annual East Coast Symposium on Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS, or CIDS). More than 300 physicians, patients, journalists, and interested individuals partici…