The Real AIDS Epidemic

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Christoph.'s avatar
Christoph.
5d

Reading those comments, it makes me contemplate on how we try and name specific symptoms and then go off to specialists who can manage those symptoms. But the model of 'treatment' is never to actually fix the root cause, which is the drugs messing up the body. And that 'messing up' manifests in a myriad of ways in everyone, from mild expressions to "I can't move a limb" or can't breath.

It just gets to me, these guys go to the doctor, get put on these meds, experience physical degeneration from them, and then go right back to the doctors. It's such a trap. I don't blame these guys, they're doing what they were 'supposed to do'. And it takes A LOT of fortitude to go against that training we've all had.

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Gregory May's avatar
Gregory May
5d

My latest with HIV/Biktarvy...after getting 2 large blood clots in two main heart blood vessels, they told me that all hiv meds have the side effect of interfering with the liver's ability to process cholesterol property. That sure would have been nice knowing before starting it...I would have been waaaaaay more paranoid about checking and monitoring my cholesterol. Now it's too late, and every day is a struggle with a bunch more lot of pills, and no zest. I'm an "old man" at 58.

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