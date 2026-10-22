Biktarvy is one of, if not the most popular ARV for “HIV.” Given the serious adverse events associated with other antiretroviral drugs, I thought it would be interesting to compile some of the self-reported side effects of Biktarvy as reported on Reddit.

As a reminder, Biktarvy contains three medications: bictegravir, an integrase strand transfer inhibitor (INSTI), emtricitabine, a nucleoside analogue reverse transcriptase inhibitor (NRTI), and tenofovir alefanamide or TAF or “good Truvada,” another NRTI.

According to Wikipedia, “The US FDA prescription label contains a boxed warning about acute exacerbations of hepatitis B.” It also says that “include, but are not limited to, diarrhea, nausea, and headache.” Now let’s see what Reddit users are saying. From this week:

Hey everyone! I am 23 years old and was diagnosed with HIV in May and started taking Biktarvy. During my third month on it, I started experiencing symptoms that made me suspect I might have high blood pressure because of biktarvy.

Whenever I lie down, I can hear and feel my heartbeat pounding really hard, making it difficult to fall asleep. My sleep schedule has been a mess ever since my diagnosis.

One time, I woke up from a 30-minute nap feeling like I couldn’t get enough air, with severe chest tightness. It eventually passed, but it was scary.

My doctor initially said he’d arrange heart imaging, but when I followed up, nothing had been scheduled. He eventually told me there was nothing to worry about. I even had to ask them to measure my blood pressure myself. Since then, I’ve recorded high readings on my home monitor on three separate occasions.

My urine has also been unusually dark despite drinking what I feel is enough water.

Could these symptoms be related to Biktarvy? Has anyone experienced something similar, and should I ask my doctor about switching to another regimen?

I’d really appreciate any insights!

No one in the comments section had anything wildly insightful to say; one commenter said that Biktarvy is “highly acidic” and that this might cause dark urine; another advised OP: “Don’t let anyone tell you this is just anxiety, you know your body best. It’s incredibly dismissive to blame everything on it without investigating.” Finally, it is worth noting that TAF is associated with metabolic and cardiovascular side effects, so high blood pressure isn’t a wild reach.

Moving on to “ Long-term Biktarvy side effects?” from seven months ago.

So I’ve been on Biktarvy for about 5 years now. I’m starting to feel odd, dizzy and unbalanced. Had some ringing in my ears as well - and a scary moment where i had trouble moving my left leg. It could be something else (going to ENT and neurologist soon) but wondered if any long-term Biktarvy users have odd side effects show up years later. When I started, i had headaches for about a month then I got used to it and didn’t really notice anything.

One user said that if it was Biktarvy that was the culprit, side effects should have appeared sooner; another user responded to that comment with “Doesn’t have to be the rule. I was on Triumeq for years with slow worsening of cns side effects I had to switch to another medication. Biktarvy was pretty bad too as it is the same class of meds with simmilar effects on brain in my case. These things can develop slowly over time.”

Also, interestingly, there is a linked post titled “Stopped Dovato due to side effects and VL is almost UU.” Dovato is a two-drug ARV; this is a good time to recall that the holy grail of “HIV” treatment is to get to “undetectable” despite any and all adverse events, and also despite the fact that fully 10-40% of treated individuals that reach “undetectable” do not experience immune restoration and are referred to as “immunological non-responders.”

The last report is from 3 months ago, and the original post has been deleted, although one can infer that this report was given by a person that took Biktarvy for PEP and experienced side effects. One reply states that “The first few days on Biktarvy can feel pretty awful for some people. Headaches, feeling tired, nausea, stomach discomfort, and just feeling “off” can happen while your body is adjusting to the medication.” Okay then. And lastly: “Update: it’s day 3 and I feel like hell. Super lethargic and tired with a weak stomach. Is this normal??”

Finally, regarding Biktarvy and weight gain:

I know a lot of us have gained weight with biktarvy, but does anyone have any good for how to keep the weight off or lose while on the med? I have a friend who's dropped some weight after switching to another med, but I don't want to change if it's working in the name of vanity.

It should come as no surprise that a medication containing TAF is associated with weight gain. One commenter said: “but the 2nd gen integrase inhibitors, esp dolutegravir, can cause some pretty extreme wt gain in some ppl, esp women of color. in those cases, where they're making someone clincially obese, a switch can help. but so can glp1s like wegovy or zepbound. i know a few hiv+ women who've lost tons of weight on zepbound. even tho they're still on the same meds.” So basically, if you experience weight gain on ARVs, just go on a GLP1 medication! Pile drug on drug and hope for the best, I suppose.

This has just been a selection of adverse events associated with Biktarvy; I will conclude by stating once again that the treatment model for “HIV” is insane on its face—patients can gain massive amounts of weight, experience high blood pressure and cardiovascular effects, and in the case of some drugs, have their kidneys fail and their hips break, but they are still considered a treatment success if they are “undetectable.” The implications of this are ominous, both from a personal health standpoint, and from a broader public health perspective—if getting to and remaining “undetectable” is the primary goal here, could this later lead to a public health requirement for patients to get to undetectable? That prospect is truly chilling.