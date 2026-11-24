We have discussed PrEP and The Nuremberg Code before; today, we will look at it in light of the administration of the long-acting injectable lenacapavir to pregnant women. Refer to the footer of this post for The Nuremberg Code itself.

Allow me to draw your attention to the following article that appeared in Poz magazine that discusses the Purpose 1 trial:

Prevention: Pregnancy PrEP

Before we dive in, check out this cartoon from Perplexity AI:

Here is the text of the Poz piece in its totality; it isn’t long, but its implications are wide. Emphasis is mine throughout. Note that this entire trial happened despite its administrators’ not knowing if there were fetal effects from the drug when the study began.

Pregnant and breastfeeding women can safely use twice-yearly lenacapavir (Yeztugo) for HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), according to an analysis from the PURPOSE 1 trial. This Phase III trial enrolled more than 5,300 young women in Africa. They were randomly assigned to lenacapavir injections every six months or daily TAF/FTC (Descovy) or TDF/FTC (Truvada) PrEP pills. While the trial did not enroll pregnant or lactating women, participants were not required to use contraception, and they were not removed from the study if they became pregnant or started breastfeeding. There were 509 total pregnancies during the study. A majority resulted in live births (66% among women on lenacapavir, 54% among those on TAF/FTC and 57% among those on TDF/FTC). Pregnancy loss—abortion, fetal death or stillbirth—was statistically similar across groups. Lenacapavir was present in breast milk, but drug levels in infant plasma samples were minimal. No pregnant women on lenacapavir acquired HIV, and there were no cases of mother-to-child transmission during the study.

Notice that the 5,300 women did not all become pregnant during the trial; 509 pregnancies occurred. The study states that full term pregnancies occurred in between 54% and 66% of women enrolled; this figure may be lower than the full term pregnancy rate among the general population, depending on your sources.

Here, we will not discuss the apparent efficacy of lenacapavir—we have covered this extensively already. What we are more concerned about is the “apparent safety” of this prophylactic drug among women who don’t even have the disease the drug treats, and the implications that this might have on not only the women’s health, but that of their unborn children. Long term studies have not been done, and the potential implications of drugging a generation of unborn children with a drug of unknown safety are significant—one might even say they conjure up the ghost of Thalidomide. If you need a reminder of what Thalidomide is, it caused severe birth defects in the children of mothers that took it during pregnancy, resulting in shortened and missing limbs.

According to Perplexity AI, “The ghost of thalidomide may be hovering over this discussion—not as evidence that lenacapavir causes the same injuries, but as the historical memory of what can happen when confidence about medication outruns knowledge of fetal effects.” It is worth noting that in the case of Thalidomide, fetal effects occurred at doses that were not toxic to the mother. If this is the case with lenacapavir, the potential fallout is tremendous.

It is time to revisit The Nuremberg Code in light of the potential long term and/or fetal effects of lenacapavir. Its first principle states: “The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential.” There are problems with lenacapavir that make the element of consent rather murky. First of all, lenacapavir was compared with two other PrEP regimens and not a placebo or nothing at all. This needs to be made crystal clear to trial participants. Are women being told the limits of the evidence, or being offered a conclusion more absolute than the evidence permits?

Another potential issue of administering lenacapavir to pregnant women is its long duration; prescribing information indicates that drug concentrations may remain in the system for a year or even longer after administration. Therefore, a woman may withdraw from the trial but she cannot remove the drug from her system. This distinction needs to be made clear prior to the first injection. The Nuremberg principle of withdrawal therefore makes the practical limits of reversibility critical to explain.

Regarding actual pregnancy outcomes: The pregnancy analysis involved 487 women with 509 pregnancies; of those, 184 women were assigned to lenacapavir with the remainder assigned to a TDF/TAF drug. The pregnancy element of the trial was not studied among the entire trial population of more than 5,300 women. Participants were not pregnant at enrollment; women who became pregnant could continue medication in a planned substudy after additional written informed consent. That is documented evidence of an additional consent step.

In terms of potential adverse fetal events, the fuller POZ account reports congenital anomaly rates of 5% with lenacapavir, 3% with TAF/FTC, and zero with TDF/FTC. Nine of ten anomalies were assessed as unrelated to medication; one heart defect in a lenacapavir-exposed infant was considered potentially related. The same analysis reported no HIV acquisitions among women assigned lenacapavir, compared with four in the TAF/FTC group and one in the TDF/FTC group. The trial itself lasted 52 weeks but could be continued for longer. Given the size of the treated group of women, this could be considered as far too soon to confidently state a safety signal, or the lack thereof.

The material reviewed does not establish a Nuremberg Code violation; we do not know what each participant was told. What the material does indicate is that there are specific steps and elements of consent that must be adhered to in order to fulfill informed consent on the part of the study participants. For PrEP in pregnant women, that means explaining the active-drug comparisons, the size and limits of the pregnancy dataset, the reported adverse outcomes, the prevention findings, and the persistence of the injection after withdrawal.

The Nuremberg principle is demanding precisely because consent belongs to the person bearing the exposure—not to the program measuring adherence. We must hold these trials to the highest of standards. And it’s past time to stop testing this kind of crap on women, especially pregnant ones.

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Appendix: The Nuremberg Code (Source: UNC Research):

1. The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential. This means that the person involved should have legal capacity to give consent; should be situated as to be able to exercise free power of choice, without the intervention of any element of force, fraud, deceit, duress, over-reaching, or other ulterior form of constraint or coercion, and should have sufficient knowledge and comprehension of the elements of the subject matter involved as to enable him to make an understanding and enlightened decision. This latter element requires that before the acceptance of an affirmative decision by the experimental subject there should be made known to him the nature, duration, and purpose of the experiment; the method and means by which it is to be conducted; all inconveniences and hazards reasonably to be expected; and the effects upon his health or person which may possibly come from his participation in the experiment.



2. The duty and responsibility for ascertaining the quality of the consent rests upon each individual who initiates, directs or engages in the experiment. It is a personal duty and responsibility which may not be delegated to another with impunity.

3. The experiment should be such as to yield fruitful results for the good of society, unprocurable by other methods or means of study, and not random and unnecessary in nature.

4. The experiment should be so designed and based on the results of animal experimentation and a knowledge of the natural history of the disease or other problem under study that the anticipated results will justify the performance of the experiment.

5. The experiment should be so conducted as to avoid all unnecessary physical and mental suffering and injury.

6. No experiment should be conducted where there is an a priori reason to believe that death or disabling injury will occur; except, perhaps, in those experiments where the experimental physicians also serve as subjects.

7. The degree of risk to be taken should never exceed that determined by the humanitarian importance of the problem to be solved by the experiment.

8. Proper preparations should be made and adequate facilities provided to protect the experimental subject against even remote possibilities of injury disability or death.

9. The experiment should be conducted only by scientifically qualified persons. The highest degree of skill and care should be required through all stages of the experiment of those who conduct or engage in the experiment.

10. During the course of the experiment the human subject should be at liberty to bring the experiment to an end if he has reached the physical or mental state where continuation of the experiment seems to him to be impossible.

During the course of the experiment the scientist in charge must be prepared to terminate the experiment at any stage, if he has probable cause to believe, in the exercise of the good faith, superior skill and careful judgement required by him that a continuation of the experiment is likely to result in injury, disability, or death to the experimental subject.