The Real AIDS Epidemic

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Jeff R.'s avatar
Jeff R.
Oct 17

I'm waiting for the Biktarvy lawsuits to start rolling in soon. All these drugs for a "virus" no one can find with a microscope. Wow!

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Samantha
Oct 18

Staley pressured film makers on The Dallas Buyer's Club to change the narrative on AZT as a harmful drug and make a note at the end of the film emphasizing AZT's "lifesaving utility when properly dosed".

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