In a very intriguing turn of events, the lawsuit Staley v. Gilead was filed in May of 2019. Recall that Peter Staley is a long time AIDS activist and early member of ACT UP. He is also a founder of PrEP4All, which is exactly what you think it is. It is certainly interesting that he has filed a lawsuit against the manufacturer of the very types of drugs he promotes. Here is the link to the article as it appeared in Poz:

AIDS Activists File Antitrust Lawsuit Against HIV Drug Manufacturers

I will get to this piece momentarily; very importantly, I’d like to draw your attention to the following archived article from Stat, in which Staley admits that he himself was harmed by Truvada (emphasis mine):

Gilead must be held accountable for the harm caused by ‘patent hopping’ an HIV treatment

From the piece:

Animal toxicology studies showed early on that TDF caused kidney and bone damage. But by 2008, horror stories of more widespread harm were emerging: young people needing double hip replacements, and deaths from kidney failure. TDF was always used in combination with other antiviral medicines, and most of those regimens included a booster that helped increase the blood levels of protease inhibitors, the powerful class of drugs that transformed HIV from a death sentence to a manageable disease in the late 1990s. But these boosters also increased the blood levels of TDF — as well as its toxicities.

We are well familiar with the dangers of Truvada on this page. Here is where Staley admits that he himself was a victim:

I experienced this firsthand. Having been diagnosed with what was then called AIDS-related complex in 1985, when I was only 24 years old, I’m one of the lucky few who have survived into my sixties by trying various combinations of drugs, mostly to find combinations that worked but also to avoid the older, more toxic drugs. I started TDF in 2003 but switched away from it in 2009 after being diagnosed with osteopenia, a worrisome loss of bone density.

This is truly shocking, and it makes the new lawsuit even more interesting. As I mentioned in the subhead, these activists would defend these drugs even from their deathbeds.

Back to the new antitrust lawsuit. From the Poz article at the first link:

Six AIDS activists are leading an antitrust lawsuit against several manufacturers of HIV drugs. The case, Peter Staley, et al. v. Gilead Sciences, Inc., et. al., was filed May 14 in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California. The lawsuit also names drugmakers Bristol-Myers Squibb and the Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen as defendants. Other activists who filed the antitrust complaint along with consumers include Gregg Gonsalves, Brenda Goodrow, Andrew Spieldenner, Robert Vázquez and Jason Walker, according to a press release from Hilliard & Shadowen, LLP, a Texas-based law firm that specializes in economic and social justice.

Gregg Gonsalves rears his head again.

As a Washington Post headline explains it: “Gilead is accused of cutting anti-competitive deals to extend profit on HIV drug ‘cocktails.’” Specifically, the complaint alleges that Gilead made agreements with partner companies requiring them to use Gilead’s HIV med tenofovir in their tablets even when much cheaper generic versions could be used. “This…sure looks like a per se illegal effort to extend the life of the patent,” Mark A. Lemley, a Stanford Law School professor and a lead attorney in the litigation, told the newspaper. “And they’re doing so in a market where there really is a public health crisis.”

Patent shenanigans are nothing new to Gilead. Notice there is no mention of the lawsuits alleging severe adverse events involving the kidneys and bones. Osteopenia, anyone? Peter Staley? I’d be curious to know what medication he is currently retained in care on.

Here’s Gilead laughably attempting to defend themselves. I guess they have enough money that they can get away with this sort of thing.

Gilead told the Post that it would not comment in detail while it studied the 135-page lawsuit. But spokesperson Sonia Choi added, “We have entered into partnerships with other companies with the goal of bringing lifesaving therapies to patients in need. Any assertion that we worked to delay availability of lifesaving medication to patients is absolutely false.” The lawsuit arrives a week after 44 states filed a lawsuit against 20 makers of generic drugs over alleged price fixing (for more on that, click here) and not quite two months after activists reported that the federal government—through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention—owns the patents on Gilead’s HIV prevention pill Truvada as PrEP, or pre-exposure prophylaxis (for more, click here).

So the CDC now owns the patent on Truvada for PrEP? Interesting.

The irony of this AIDS activist filing a lawsuit against one of the primary manufacturers of the very class of medication he is presumably retained in care on is not lost on me. Stay tuned to see what happens with the antitrust lawsuit as well as the remaining lawsuits regarding Truvada.