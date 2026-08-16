The Real AIDS Epidemic

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David Shohl's avatar
David Shohl
3h

A surprisingly even-handed and ethical summary that doesn’t reflexively defend misguided “AIDS activists’”.

And it’s nice that it mentions your contributions to highlighting individual patient injuries.

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