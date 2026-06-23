We start out with yet another example of the blatant racism of current “HIV” prevention efforts.

Houston Pride Month's 'Black Like That Festival' spotlights joy-driven HIV prevention work

“Joy driven” “HIV” prevention work? What kind of euphemistic language is this?

During Pride Month, Houston’s LGBTQ+ community is recognizing a local public health leader who is reshaping HIV prevention through education, visibility and celebration. Teriko Perkins is the manager for prevention in priority populations and adolescents at Allies in Hope. He has built a reputation for connecting underserved communities with HIV testing, prevention, resources, and care without judgment. “I want you informed, I want you educated, and I want you linked to care if that’s the thing that needs to be done,” Perkins said. Perkins said a key part of his approach is joy. As a pageant performer, he has helped create programming that blends entertainment with health education. One example is “PrEP for Life,” an event he describes as part drag pageant, part educational initiative designed to help community members learn about HIV prevention medication in an engaging environment.

I guess the drag show is the “joy” element.

“PrEP for Life was my labor of love, kind of my baby,” Perkins said. “It’s a drag pageant, sort of, but it’s an educational program that allows the community to come in for a night of hair, makeup, entertainment, dance, but the whole time you’re being educated on what PrEP actually is and how the medication works and how to access the medication.”

Sounds like coercion to me—it’s so creepy, bordering on subliminal messaging. I wonder if that is ever employed.

This article is way too long for its subject matter, so I’ll try and be brief here. We’ve discussed the blatant targeting of the African American community when it comes to retention in care on “HIV” drugs. Talk about sowing distrust in the community.

Perkins’ work will be honored at this year’s Black Like That Festival. It’s a community event taking place on the anniversary of the Stonewall uprising and on National HIV Testing Day. Ian Haddock, founder and executive director of the Normal Anomaly Initiative, said the festival is designed to celebrate Black queer culture while also expanding access to testing and health resources. “Black Like That Community Festival is just another arm of how we are changing our community’s narratives,” Haddock said. “And that looks like space for culture and music and art and celebration because joy is resistance. Culture is power.” This year, organizers hope to test more than 500 people during the event.

Here we go again—testing as many people as possible. And, as Henry Bauer’s work informs us, Black individuals routinely test positive at the highest rate among racial groups, regardless of risk level. As Bauer explains, there is something inherent and not infectious, certainly not sexually transmitted, going on here. This testing event will unwittingly trap people into a lifetime of “HIV” meds, and if you don’t test positive, go on them anyway as PrEP. It amazes me that people are so eager to have the government pay for a medical treatment for a disease they don’t even have.

Moving on to the next article on lenacapavir in South Africa:

Understanding Lenacapavir: The Six-Month Injection Reshaping Africa’s HIV Battle

We’ve discussed before the fact that this supposedly “novel” PrEP drug was originally designed as a last resort (brand name Sunlenca) for patients that have failed previous ARV regimes. It is now being pushed hard as an injectable PrEP option, for reasons that are unclear to me. It is a capsid inhibitor, meaning that it attacks the protein shell of “HIV.”

Lenacapavir is a first-in-class HIV-1 capsid inhibitor. Unlike traditional antiretroviral drugs that target specific enzymes used by the virus to replicate, lenacapavir attacks the protein shell—known as the capsid—that protects the virus’s genetic material. By disrupting this structural core at multiple stages of the viral lifecycle, the drug prevents HIV from multiplying and establishing a foothold in the human immune system.

It remains unclear exactly how this prevents the establishment of “HIV” positivity.

Because it operates through a completely novel mechanism of action, lenacapavir is exceptionally potent against strains of HIV that have developed resistance to older classes of medication. This makes it a critical lifeline for patients who have exhausted other therapeutic options, while simultaneously serving as a formidable shield for individuals seeking preventative protection.

Here they have even admitted that lenacapavir is for heavily treatment experienced, resistant patients that have exhausted all other options. Yet it is being marketed to people with no hint of “HIV” in their systems—make it make sense.

Despite the clinical triumphs, the deployment of lenacapavir faces severe economic and logistical headwinds. The drug is currently manufactured under strict patent protections, and its initial pricing structure placed it far out of reach for developing nations without heavy subsidization from international health organizations.

Translation: this is not an affordable medication. Gilead is certainly no stranger to price gouging schemes; the Truvada lawsuits allege that they held back “good Truvada” (TAF) while “bad Truvada” (TDF) was still making them money, despite the fact that they knew there were serious safety signals with TDF involving the kidneys and bones. I’m sure they’re doing everything they can to maximize profits on lenacapavir.

However, aggressive lobbying by global health advocates has prompted negotiations for voluntary licensing agreements, which would permit generic manufacturers in countries like India and South Africa to produce affordable equivalents. Until these generic pipelines are fully operational, supply constraints will dictate that the drug be strictly rationed to the highest-risk populations and individuals exhibiting multi-drug-resistant HIV.

So how will we know if this really works, on a global scale? The answer is, we can’t right now. Time will tell whether this novel treatment-as-preventative really works in the wild, as well as whether the safety signals are concerning.

Finally, we have a short video that discusses the problems with obtaining lenacapavir, explaining how Gilead refused to sell it to Medecins Sans Frontieres, which I will embed without comment.

Let me know what you think in the comments of this push to give injectable PrEP to everyone, but especially to those members of “risk groups” that unfortunately are in the crosshairs of Big Pharma.