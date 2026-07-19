New world record for the mile
Britain’s Josh Kerr broke the 27 year old world record for the mile, last set in 1999 by Hicham El Gerrouj of Morocco. Kerr posted a time of 3:42.66 in a stunning performance. Check it out:
Britain’s Josh Kerr broke the 27 year old world record for the mile, last set in 1999 by Hicham El Gerrouj of Morocco. Kerr posted a time of 3:42.66 in a stunning performance. Check it out:
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Rebecca could you or someone else tell me how a sports record relates to the title of this substack to which I make a monthly contribution$. Did he have AIDS an HIV infection "assessment" ?