The Real AIDS Epidemic

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Gregory May
Jun 7

When I went off the HIV meds with new information, my "T-Cells" went to ZERO... I was telling myself, their numbers didn't mean anything, as I got tooth infections, which I didn't connect the two until I ended up with Cryptococcal Meningitis.... what a road it was to get back from that.... I simply went back on their "Fake Medications" for my "Fake disease". I don't necessarily believe their stories around HIV and AIDS, but I could have died... Still working to rid myself of the Crptococcal Meningitis. It's mostly gone, but it's still there. T-cells are only back up to "80"... technically I'm "AIDS". I don't know nothin. I'm not in the mood to experiment with my theories at this point. No one can and no one does give me any clear answers or protocols... My approach at this point is the path of least resistance... I pop their little pill. Although there's complications from that pill now that I was not told about before they prescribed it to me... ANOTHER STORY.

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