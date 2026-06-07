This is a post from two years ago, but the recent discussion in the media about false positive Down Syndrome diagnoses spurred me to repost it. Enjoy!

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No doubt many of you already know Dr. Sam Bailey, who is located in New Zealand and interviews many fascinating guests. She is a medically trained doctor and an author of the recent book Virus Mania. I sat down with her (virtually) last week for a great talk about all things related to HIV AIDS, Covid, and medical tests and drugs of dubious efficacy and even worse safety. I won’t add any commentary; here’s the link. Let me know what you think in the comments!

Fake Epidemics, Tests, and Drugs — Interview with Dr. Sam Bailey

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If you’re a new reader and would like some background as to my views on HIV AIDS, including the “existence” question, please refer to this post and the links contained therein.