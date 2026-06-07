Interview with Dr. Sam Bailey
“Fake Epidemics, Tests, and Drugs”
This is a post from two years ago, but the recent discussion in the media about false positive Down Syndrome diagnoses spurred me to repost it. Enjoy!
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No doubt many of you already know Dr. Sam Bailey, who is located in New Zealand and interviews many fascinating guests. She is a medically trained doctor and an author of the recent book Virus Mania. I sat down with her (virtually) last week for a great talk about all things related to HIV AIDS, Covid, and medical tests and drugs of dubious efficacy and even worse safety. I won’t add any commentary; here’s the link. Let me know what you think in the comments!
Fake Epidemics, Tests, and Drugs — Interview with Dr. Sam Bailey
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The Real AIDS Epidemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
When I went off the HIV meds with new information, my "T-Cells" went to ZERO... I was telling myself, their numbers didn't mean anything, as I got tooth infections, which I didn't connect the two until I ended up with Cryptococcal Meningitis.... what a road it was to get back from that.... I simply went back on their "Fake Medications" for my "Fake disease". I don't necessarily believe their stories around HIV and AIDS, but I could have died... Still working to rid myself of the Crptococcal Meningitis. It's mostly gone, but it's still there. T-cells are only back up to "80"... technically I'm "AIDS". I don't know nothin. I'm not in the mood to experiment with my theories at this point. No one can and no one does give me any clear answers or protocols... My approach at this point is the path of least resistance... I pop their little pill. Although there's complications from that pill now that I was not told about before they prescribed it to me... ANOTHER STORY.