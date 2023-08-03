I need your help!
Seeking Truvada stories
As you are no doubt aware, I have been following the Truvada disaster very closely, and publishing information that is relevant, including but not limited to content of the lawsuits themselves and the mostly successful attempts on the part of so called AIDS activists to prevent victims from obtaining legal counsel by censoring most of the advertisements for lawsuits involving Truvada and similar drugs such as Viread, Atripla, Genvoya, Stribild, and more.
One aspect of this story that I would like to dig into further in the coming weeks and months is personal stories of anyone that has been harmed by these drugs, whether as part of HAART or PrEP. If you or anyone you know has any relevant information that you feel comfortable sharing, I’d love to hear from you. I will keep any comments or stories completely anonymous. You can leave a comment here, use the substack email feature to email me (somewhat) privately, or email me directly at walkerpercyfan at gmail. Thank you!!
In The Real AIDS Epidemic, I present an analysis of data that falsify the HIV/AIDS hypothesis and warn about the toxic drugs being given to people in the name of that falsified HIV/AIDS hypothesis. In the afterword, I offer constructive suggestions for a paradigm shift in AIDS research and treatment that emphasize the recognition of the massive Non-HIV AIDS epidemic in the general population.
To support my work on Substack, please purchase my book for yourself or for a friend, and leave a review on Amazon. You can learn about efforts to ban my book here.
I have been on Atripla since 2010, and though i feel fit and healthy at 64 years old (and pay attention to maintain my health), the harm i have experienced psychologically since getting the 'HIV' diagnosis (which in a way was contracting with a demon) is immeasurable. In a thread with X man in your PrEPclinical trials article I feel some cathartic effect sharing my experiences ...as the load (viral as in Wetiko not the nebulous notion of 'HIV'...and by the way i was told my viral load was 2million on diagnosis...so why was i alive?? ha ha)...as the load cant be quantified (it sits there in oneself as some amorphous yet quietly threatening blob)
This is so serious a marauding entity affecting trillions of people (maybe less as many people are careless, and live in denial of expanded truth possibility for themselves). I am happy to play my part in publicly sharing my story...to flesh out the harms to me, and those close to me. And if we can garner a wider community of people with wherewithal to explore the truth of 'HIV'.
And frankly, (and i feel to share this as 'HIV' as in 'the Western gay experience' gets over-focus within the AIDS ZONE) ... in a general sense I am more interested, and touched by, the ordinary rural dweller on the African continent decimated by the mind-virus of HIV, rather than gay men choosing to self-abuse in whatever manner leading on to becoming ill. (such lifestyle 'choices' in effect can also be said to be in realm of being possessed by demons??)
I have much more sympathy for those who lead tenuous existence where nutrition can be a real challenge, with subsistence farm endeavour, so dependent on success of food harvests, according to rainfall....and poverty and 'lack' in myriad forms can easily lead to illness, and proceed into having foisted upon them the caged mentality resulting from a 'HIV+ve' test.
I tend to rattle on with my thoughts....and throw them in. Pardon me, if deemed so, for that....
Anyway Rebecca, I offer myself, (my state of HIV mind-virus affliction) for interrogation and probe!
Oh, and earlier this year while visiting Phoenix, I got to know a guy who is all of 25, was 'diagnosed' HIV positive when he was only 19 or 20. He had been using crystal meth and developed a lot of degenerative health problems that come with that, including serious wasting. He tested positive, because he's gay and so of course they test gay men, and concluded his wasting was from HIV, despite wasting being a known outcome of meth addiction/use. So he's been on 'anti-HIV' meds now for a few years and he told me he's already, at 25, developing bone loss in his spine. I tried to talk to him about HIV, or rather the lack of the evidence for it, but he wouldn't hear me out. It was maddening to me.