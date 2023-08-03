As you are no doubt aware, I have been following the Truvada disaster very closely, and publishing information that is relevant, including but not limited to content of the lawsuits themselves and the mostly successful attempts on the part of so called AIDS activists to prevent victims from obtaining legal counsel by censoring most of the advertisements for lawsuits involving Truvada and similar drugs such as Viread, Atripla, Genvoya, Stribild, and more.

One aspect of this story that I would like to dig into further in the coming weeks and months is personal stories of anyone that has been harmed by these drugs, whether as part of HAART or PrEP. If you or anyone you know has any relevant information that you feel comfortable sharing, I’d love to hear from you. I will keep any comments or stories completely anonymous. You can leave a comment here, use the substack email feature to email me (somewhat) privately, or email me directly at walkerpercyfan at gmail. Thank you!!

In The Real AIDS Epidemic, I present an analysis of data that falsify the HIV/AIDS hypothesis and warn about the toxic drugs being given to people in the name of that falsified HIV/AIDS hypothesis. In the afterword, I offer constructive suggestions for a paradigm shift in AIDS research and treatment that emphasize the recognition of the massive Non-HIV AIDS epidemic in the general population.

To support my work on Substack, please purchase my book for yourself or for a friend, and leave a review on Amazon. You can learn about efforts to ban my book here.