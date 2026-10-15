The Real AIDS Epidemic

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Spencer Brown PhD's avatar
Spencer Brown PhD
Oct 15

Strictly, all AIDS presentations are non-HIV because HIV has yet to be purified. From what I have read and understand, AIDS is simply the bodies attempt detoxify from cytotoxic recreational drugs, or once diagnosed HIV+ by the fraudulent PCR, an attempt to detoxify from the treatment. Just like covid-19 that followed decades later, HIV/AIDS was a complete fabrication that obfuscated the real cause of immune dysregulation and dysfunction - because there's zero profits for big-pharma in reducing recreational drug use.

I encourage you all to read Death Rush: Poppers & AIDS by John Lauritsen and Hank Wilson (1986)

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LR's avatar
LR
Oct 15

I 100% agree (and know) that non-hiv aids is absolutely real and it is infectious. Trust me, it is very easily transmitted via saliva. I also believe that ME/CFS or Chronic Fatigue Syndrome is, for many, non-hiv aids. The public is totally oblivious to this because they have wrongly trusted the medical establishments and they believe that HIV is the sole cause of aids. This is so infuriating and sad. At least there are a handful of folks like yourself who are trying to get to the true story. Thank you Rebecca.

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