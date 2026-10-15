I’m republishing this today for my new subscribers. It offers an alternative explanation of the real AIDS epidemic, and at least offers avenues to explore.

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The following article, from 1985, discusses the co-morbidities of both Kaposi’s sarcoma and Castleman’s disease in two homosexual men with AIDS. It was published in 1985, and its implications regarding the true cause of AIDS have not been followed up on, despite the fact, as we recently discussed, Kaposi’s sarcoma in “HIV” negative people is more common than the public imagines.

Multicentric Angiofollicular Lymph Node Hyperplasia (Castleman’s Disease) Followed by Kaposi’s Sarcoma in Two Homosexual Males With the Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS)

Recall, from our recent podcast linked above, that there is a fifth subtype of KS that occurs in “HIV” negative homosexual men. Recall also that multicentric Castleman’s disease is also an inflammatory condition with many clinical features similar to KS. Furthermore, it is not uncommon among CFS patients. Finally, recall that CFS used to be known as CFIDS—chronic fatigue and immune dysfunction syndrome. In other words, it is very likely that CFS ought to be publicly recognized as what it clearly is, which is “HIV” negative AIDS. Are Castleman’s disease and KS the clue to finally unraveling the as yet unsolved mystery of AIDS without “HIV,” which of course affects HIV AIDS, as it removes “HIV” from consideration as a necessary condition for AIDS to occur?

Let’s discuss the article linked above briefly. Why is it important? Well, because it is an early, mainstream, peer‑reviewed report in a standard urology/oncology context, rather than an “alternative” or denialist source, leading to the inescapable conclusion that serious AIDS‑like pathology was describable in terms of Castleman’s disease and Kaposi’s sarcoma with no need to invoke “HIV” as the primary agent, or any agent at all.

What exactly does it tell us? According to Perplexity, here is why this paper supports a new AIDS paradigm.

[This paper] documents, very early and very clearly, that a specific chronic immune‑dysregulating condition (multicentric Castleman disease) and a specific oncogenic herpesvirus (the Kaposi’s‑sarcoma–associated virus, now called HHV‑8/KSHV) can by themselves generate several of the clinical and pathological hallmarks later grouped under “AIDS,” especially in gay men, without needing HIV as the primary causal explanation.

Read that a few times. Let it sink in.

As to the meat of the paper, it documents two homosexual men who were diagnosed with what was called at the time multicentric angiofollicular lymph node hyperplasia and is now categorized as multicentric Castleman disease, or MCD, following which they developed Kaposi’s sarcoma. Interestingly, CFS emerged in the population right around the time AIDS did, but has been largely ignored while HIV AIDS has had money, research, and loads of celebrity coverage and endorsements thrown at it. No wonder “HIV” AIDS was such an attractive construct at the time it was announced—terrible, scary disease that kills you slowly and miserably, but don’t worry! It only really affects gay man and Africans—no need for the general public to worry. Ignoring the racism and anti-gay sentiment that was common in the early days of AIDS, and may have been a major factor in “risk group” designations, the question becomes: is there really no need for the general public to worry? Read on.

As a reminder, MCD is a systemic lymphoproliferative disorder with widespread lymphadenopathy, constitutional symptoms, cytopenias (low numbers of various types of blood cells), and immune‑activation features that strongly overlap with later AIDS case‑definitions. Note the term “immune activation.” Until the late 1990s or so, AIDS was not considered an immune activation disease, but rather a disease of severe immune deficiency. At the time, it was argued that somehow the immune activation prompted “HIV” to run rampant and cause later immune deficiency, an argument that’s exhausting because it is clearly an example of selective interpretation of data and circular reasoning, to put it mildly. Lastly, recall that the herpes virus HHV8 (or KSHV, as it is officially considered the cause of KS now) can be found in both KS AND MCD patients.

Furthermore, this paper is crucial because it shows severe systemic illness, lymph node pathology, and a classic “AIDS cancer” (Kaposi’s sarcoma) anchored in a distinct lymphoproliferative disease, MCD, in the absence of “HIV” related genetic material. Again, according to Perplexity:

Later work proves that HHV‑8, not HIV, is the direct oncogenic driver of both KS and HHV‑8–positive MCD; HIV mainly acts as an immunological and epidemiological co‑factor, increasing susceptibility but not being the proximate cause of these tumors.

There is significant clinical overlap between MCD and AIDS—some common features include fevers, weight loss, anemia, diffuse lymphadenopathy (swollen lymph nodes), and high levels of inflammatory cytokines like IL‑6. This clinical similarity supports the idea that immune activation and dysregulated cytokine signaling are central to both “HIV” and non “HIV” AIDS, both of which can emerge from chronic immune stimulation/activation.

Finally, recall the early days of AIDS, which included the phenomenon of health care workers’ uncertainty about its contagiousness and the potential danger in the health care setting. Fortunately, AIDS has never become a major concern among health care workers, but what if “HIV” has just been a red herring all along, and that health care workers might potentially be exposed to an entirely different AIDS related agent? Again, from Perplexity:

Kaposi’s sarcoma was recognized in specific patient groups long before HHV‑8 was identified in 1994, and we have now had three decades to absorb what that discovery means for those who care for these patients. In that time, we have built entire training modules around HIV and hepatitis C as occupational hazards while leaving HHV‑8 largely unmentioned, even as research quietly accumulates showing salivary shedding, familial and nonsexual transmission, and elevated infection rates in staff caring for risk‑group patients.

This is incredibly important—why is it being suppressed and ignored? Why are “HIV” AIDS patients treated completely differently from CFS patients, whose illness is ignored or swept under the rug as some kind of “yuppie flu,” effectively diminishing its true clinical severity?

This old article, and research in the forty years since, clearly indicate that our initial understanding of AIDS is dead wrong. True AIDS is not limited to prejudicially determined “risk groups” but rather has the potential to affect large swathes of the population—CFS prevalence in the United States is three times that of “HIV”—3.3 million versus 1.2 million for “HIV.” Its long past time to acknowledge that these two diseases are clinically so similar as to demand immediate research into non HIV AIDS in general and CFS/KSHV in particular.