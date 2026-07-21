Dangerous woman!
I am still working my way through Seth Kalichman’s Denying AIDS, but I thought you would enjoy his introduction to me: “If Culshaw weren’t so dangerous, she’d be laughable.”
More to come.
I am still working my way through Seth Kalichman’s Denying AIDS, but I thought you would enjoy his introduction to me: “If Culshaw weren’t so dangerous, she’d be laughable.”
More to come.
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The irony here is that the statement itself is laughable.
Dangerous to people who make their living by spreading fears of infectious “hiv” and infectious aids, as well as spreading myriads of other exaggerated fears of infection. But a lifesaver for those who are on a path to improving their health.
Fear of infection leads to isolation, quarantine, and undermines health. But healthy social contacts fosters long-term immunity from illnesses of all types.
Seems pretty obvious to me 😇