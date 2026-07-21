The Real AIDS Epidemic

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Chris's avatar
Chris
3h

The irony here is that the statement itself is laughable.

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Matt Irwin MD's avatar
Matt Irwin MD
5h

Dangerous to people who make their living by spreading fears of infectious “hiv” and infectious aids, as well as spreading myriads of other exaggerated fears of infection. But a lifesaver for those who are on a path to improving their health.

Fear of infection leads to isolation, quarantine, and undermines health. But healthy social contacts fosters long-term immunity from illnesses of all types.

Seems pretty obvious to me 😇

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