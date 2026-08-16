The Real AIDS Epidemic

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Marilyn Langlois's avatar
Marilyn Langlois
8h

Disappointing indeed. I read about it in my local mainstream newspaper a couple weeks ago. Glad to hear the fight's not over yet. I appreciate your keeping us posted!

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Jamie's avatar
Jamie
7h

People are being forced to take their health into their own hands. Your other choice is "severe adverse effects affecting kidneys and bones". The drug commercials have their cute little jingle before quickly going over the 30 or so side effects listed in small print at the bottom of the tv. I cna tell ya this much...I wouldnt take a single one of those drugs due to a test result alone (altho I dont have to worry about it because I dont take their tests). I have to be very physically ill before I would willingly become their experiment. But to each their own.

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