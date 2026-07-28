On the cusp of his testimony before the US Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, Chairman Rand Paul, R-Ky., released what appears to be the entire diary kept by Anthony S. Fauci MD, then-Director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). Fauci rapidly became one of the most prominent spokespeople/explainers of the Covid-19 pandemic’s official party line—particularly the debate over the origin of the virus—during first Trump administration. The diary entries made public by Paul cover the time from December 30, 2019, through Fauci’s exit from NIAID on December 16, 2022. The lengthy document released by Paul includes his introduction as well as Fauci’s diary entries, which incorporate a considerable amount of press about him, including cartoons, interviews, and news stories. (1)

In his introduction to the Fauci diaries, Paul notes, “This is his own historical record containing almost-daily entries. ... Many entries in Fauci’s daily historical account completely undermine the official narrative that Fauci and other public health officials espoused.” (1)

One of Fauci’s first entries, on January 10, 2020, reads: “Appeared on Voice of America to discuss the new Wuhan virus documented to be a novel coronavirus. Interesting that over the past several years we have had 3 emerging novel coronaviruses that have caused serious disease in humans: SARS, MERS, and now the Wuhan virus.

“Chinese publish sequence of the virus on public data base” (1) [Emphasis Fauci’s]

Several hundreds of pages later, the penultimate diary entry reads in part:

“Dec 16, 2022: Momentous Day!!! Today we had the ceremony for my “stepping down” at NIH.” (1) [Emphasis Fauci’s]

Throughout, Fauci reproduces and comments on news stories about him. He described some as “flattering”; a diary entry dated March 21, 2020, reads: “Big front page article about me appeared in the Washington Post. Very flattering. The situation with my national and international fame is explosive and really unimaginable. It is not hyoperbole to say that today I am the most famous and talked about person in the country and one of the most recognizable person in the world. Countless profiles on me in multiple media. I cannot even read all the things that are written about me since I am so busy….seriously. POTUS seems to be enamored of me even though I am taking the spotlight away from him. ...” (1)

Following a White House meeting with Trump and others on March 11, 2020, Fauci wrote: “After I went home and watched on TV, the CNN commentators (Chris Cuomo, Anderson Cooper, David Gergon, David Gregory) all discussed me as the adult in the room and the person we should all trust.” (1)

If you don’t feel like—or have the bandwidth to—submerge yourself in hundreds of pages of Fauci’s diary, Amanda Macias on the Fox News website (2) and Joseph Choi at The Hill (3) published more easily digestible overviews.

Stay tuned for Fauci’s turn at testifying in Chairman Rand Paul’s US Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs on Tuesday, July 28.



BIBLIOGRAPHY

1. Rand Paul. “Tony’s Diaries.” July 26, 2026. https://www.paul.senate.gov/wp-content/uploads/2026/07/2026.07.24_Tonys-Diary-Package.pdf#&_intcmp=fnc_politics_article_main-content_article-body_6_1

2. Amanda Macias. “Inside Fauci’s private diary: What he wrote about Trump, TV personalities and celebrities: Entries document relationships with Mark Meadows, Dana Bash, Julia Roberts, Steph Curry and Hunter Biden.” FoxNews.com, July 26, 2026. https://www.foxnews.com/politics/inside-faucis-private-diary-what-he-wrote-about-trump-tv-personalities-celebrities

3. Joseph Choi. “Fauci diary entries: ‘Press is going wild with me’.” The Hill, July 27, https://thehill.com/homenews/5992015-fauci-diary-entries-released/ 2026.