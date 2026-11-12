How is it possible that there are so many articles discussing how twice a year shot is easier to adhere to than a daily pill, which can hardly be a surprise?

We’re discussing here the twice yearly injectable, Yeztugo (lenacapavir) versus taking Truvada orally for PrEP. If you need a reminder, PrEP is this crazy theory that “seroconversion” to “HIV” positive can be prevented by taking anti-“HIV” drugs prophylactically while remaining negative. Yes, please, give us a drug for a condition we don’t even have, and get the government to pay for it. That’s bound to end well.

What I find concerning is the idea of “adherence” with the goal of “U=U” (undetectable equals untransmissible, which has legal implications for consensual sexual encounters) and getting to “undetectable.” At what point does adherence become a legal responsibility? That question alone should concern you. Especially when you consider that 10-40% of medicated “HIV” positives are considered immunological non-responders, meaning that despite adherence and an undetectable viral load, their immune systems do not improve. How exactly are we advancing public health?

Here’s the article:

Twice-Yearly Injectable Lenacapavir Demonstrates Improved Treatment Adherence Compared With Daily Oral PrEP

Of the 180 study participants starting twice-yearly lenacapavir injections (Yeztugo, Gilead Sciences), 85.6% persisted on the regimen through week 52, the findings showed. In comparison, of the 87 participants starting the daily oral regimen emtricitabine/tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (Truvada, Gilead), persistence was 46.3% at week 52 (P<0.0001)

I would really like to see something like patients being asked about the adverse effects they have experienced. It would seem like this is relevant.

I don’t have anything dramatic to wind this up with. I just think these long term injectables are insane and pushing them onto perfectly healthy people is even more insane. Of course, one should have the option to adhere to whatever regimen they want to, but let’s not cover up side effects. It’s all about informed consent.