The Real AIDS Epidemic

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Samantha's avatar
Samantha
3d

The term compliant was replaced for adherence to make it appear as though people were empowered with choices while sharing decision making with health professionals. Compliant sounded too harsh as though doctors were ordering patients to take medication while having no input in decision making. It is all a semantic distraction.

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Pete Ross's avatar
Pete Ross
3d

If there's no such virus then why such injections? It's not just about informed consent; it's a case of misinformed consent aka MEDICAL FRAUD WITH CONSEQUENCES OF MASS MURDER.

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